Smriti Irani recalls being replaced on a show when she had her baby, says 'I was told you're fired..'

Popular actress Smriti Irani (47) is among the most well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fan following. The actress-turned-politician is presently the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs. Smriti made her television debut in 2000 and went on to feature in successful shows. She rose to stardom after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wherein she essayed the lead role of Tulsi Virani. Her performance brought her overnight fame and she soon became a household name. Post this, there was no looking back as she gained immense recognition and did several projects.

Smriti Irani recalls being fired on a show:

Now in a recent interview, Smriti Irani recalled getting fired from Gautam Adhikari's show soon after she worked through the entire nine months of her first pregnancy. After making her mark as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti took up the role of a host in the talk show Kuch... Diiil Se in 2003. During this, Smriti was pregnant with her first child her son Zohr. Spilling beans on what happened, Smriti shared that till the last day of her pregnancy, she was shooting for Gautam Adhikhari's show Kuch Dil se for Sab TV.

Smriti said that she used to host the show and was busy shooting bank episodes for the show. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared that she was 24 or 25 when she had her son and she did not have money as she was new at work. Smriti further added, "I shot till the last day because I wanted those leaves for my pregnancy. Till the last day of the ninth month. The next day, I was told 'you're fired' and Mita Vashisht had replaced me. I told them that the show wouldn't work because I used to write the episodes. It was number one because I wrote the show. I said you can get the new anchor, but what about the scriptwriter?"

Smriti then revealed that the show got wrapped up quickly after she left. She further added that Not that she can predict the future but she knew what she was doing on the show. In the same interview, Smriti also recalled the shocking incident when she was to show up on the sets of her show a day after she had a miscarriage.

On the professional front, Smriti Irani proved her acting prowess in several popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bill Gates turns chef at an event in Mumbai, follows Smriti Irani's instruction and makes 'Khichdi'; Watch