Smriti Irani responds to a troll who asked if she married her friend’s husband

Former actress and current politician, Smriti Irani, maintains an active presence on social media platforms. Renowned for her portrayal of Tulsi Virani in the well-known daily soap Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she recently engaged in a rare 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. During this interaction with her fans, a particular social media user posed a personal question that seemed to agitate her.

Let’s see what the Netizen asked Smriti Irani:

Smriti Irani recently posted a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on her Instagram. Where many fans asked Smriti simple questions about her daily routine or how she manages her work and family life there was this one question which upsets her the most.

One of the netizens asked Smriti Irani, “Aap ki shadi aapke friend ke pati se hui kya (Did you marry your friend's husband)?” To which she gave a fiery reply and wrote, “Nahi ji. Mona is 13 years older than me so no question of her being my 'bachpan ki saheli' (childhood friend). She is family and not a politician, so don't drag her in, fight me, argue with me, demean me but don't drag a civilian who has nothing to do with politics into the gutter with you. She deserves respect.”

While Smriti Irani is open to engaging with her audience, this particular question apparently struck a chord with her, potentially due to its personal nature. Smriti Irani responded to this comment/question with strong conviction when queried about whether she married her friend's husband. Her reply was filled with determination and assertiveness, reflecting her ability to handle such situations with grace and composure.

Another fan asked Smirti Irani “Why God created a women?” To which she replied in the calmest and in a bit feminine way, she wrote, “To give birth to hope, to nourish the soul, to bring joy to those in despair, to build humans and humanity.”

She also added a fun texture while replying to this AMA question and wrote, “Btw, grammar theek karo beta (Correct your grammar son.)”

In 2001, Smriti Irani tied the knot with a Parsi businessman. The couple welcomed their first son in October of the same year. Continuing their journey as parents, they were blessed with a daughter in September 2003, further enriching their family dynamic. These significant life events have added to Smriti Irani's multi-faceted journey, encompassing both her successful acting career and her role as a parent and spouse and politician.

