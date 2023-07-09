Smriti Irani reveals refusing 'paan masala' ad in earlier days despite being offered a huge amount; Here's WHY

Popular actress Smriti Irani (47) is among the most well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fan following. The actress-turned-politician is presently the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs. Smriti made her television debut in 2000 and went on to feature in successful shows. She rose to stardom after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wherein she essayed the lead role of Tulsi Virani. Smriti recently graced Ranveer Allahbadia's chat show Beer Biceps. While talking to Ranveer, Smriti spilled beans on facts about his personal and professional life.

Smriti Irani reveals refusing 'paan masala' ad:

In a conversation with Ranveer, Smriti Irani revealed how when she bagged Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi she had zero money. She was married, and she didn't even have 30k to 40k in her account. Further, Smriti added, "I had borrowed money from the bank to buy a home. It doesn't sound very flashy right now, but it was around 25 to 27 lacks. I remember I was just about to scrape by to give the down payment of the house. I remember somebody walking into my set one day and offering me an ad for a 'paan masala', and that money was exactly 10 times the amount that I owed to the bank. I refused the ad, and people looked at me as if I have gone absolutely crazy. They said are you mad, you need the money."

The Ramayan actress continued, "I knew families were watching, youngsters watching. I said can you imagine somebody who is trying to make them as though you are a part of the family suddenly selling 'paan masala'. So I said no contentiously. I said no to all those so-called waters that are flavoured waters sold by alcohol companies. So there have been contentious decisions about my media journey and that's especially because I knew kids were watching. So I am happy as an adult today to hear youngsters say that as a child, I made them feel safe."

On the professional front, Smriti Irani proved her acting prowess in several popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayan, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.

