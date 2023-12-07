Smriti Irani shares a candid glimpse as her father meets PM Narendra Modi; quips 'PTM chal rahi hai’

Earlier today, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a captivating moment on social media as she met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by her father. Smriti Irani, who became the youngest minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second ministry in 2019, has been an influential figure in Indian politics.

Smriti Irani’s post with PM Narendra Modi

The photo, uploaded just an hour ago, captured a candid scene of Smriti Irani seated beside her father, with Prime Minister Modi on the opposite side of the table. The photo shows them in a good mood. In the accompanying caption, the MP humorously wrote, "When THE BOSS meets THE FATHER…. and you pray they don’t exchange complaints about you. #PTM chal rahi hai."

Check out the picture of Smriti Irani here:

Known for her wit and engaging social media presence, Smriti Irani has often used the social media platform Instagram to share glimpses of her personal and professional life. This recent post provides a rare behind-the-scenes look at her life. The picture delighted the MP’s friends and fans on social media.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, director-producer Ektaa Kapoor dropped red hearts emojis and wrote, “Dad is looking v handsome !!!” To this, Irani replied, “I will tell him.” For the unversed, the two personalities share a great bond and are always seen supporting each other.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who is also known for his social work commented under the picture, “Lot of praises for this good student. “Aapki beti badi mehnat karti hai, badi acchi taalim di hai apne. (Your daughter works really hard, you have raised her well)”

Smriti Irani is a popular figure in Indian politics. Having served as a Member of Parliament since 2011, she represented Gujarat in the Rajya Sabha until 2019. In addition to her parliamentary role, Smriti Irani has held significant ministerial positions. Since 2019, she has been the Minister of Women and Child Development. Furthermore, she assumed the role of Minister of Minority Affairs in 2022.

In the television industry, she is best known for her role as Tulsi in Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

