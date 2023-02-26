Smriti Irani shares her beautiful throwback PIC, says 'Hamara bhi ek zamana tha'; Fans comment

Popular actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani is among the most talented celebrity in the entertainment industry. Smriti rose to stardom after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wherein she essayed the lead role of Tulsi Virani. Her performance brought her overnight fame and she soon became a household name. Post this there was no looking back as she gained immense recognition and did several projects. Smriti then developed an interest in Politics and she is now the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs.

Today, Smriti Irani took to her social media handle and shared her beautiful throwback picture from her photoshoot. In this photo, we only see Smriti's half face, and sharing this snap, she captioned, "#hamarabhiekzamanatha #tb." As soon as this post was up on the photo-sharing applications, fans and friends took to her comment section and penned amazing comments for the actress. Sonu Sood wrote, "Kya baat hai," Rajesh Khattar wrote, "Abb bhi aap hi ka zamaana hai," and many others dropped amazing comments.

Take a look at her PIC here-

Smriti Irani's personal life:

Smirti Irani tied the knot with a Parsi businessman, Zubin Irani and the two are proud parents to a son named Zohr and a daughter named Zoish. The actress is also a stepmother to Shanelle who is Zubin Irani's daughter from his previous marriage to Mona Irani.

Smriti Irani's acting career:

Before stepping into the showbiz world, Smriti Irani was also a participant in the Miss India pageantry in 1998. This veteran star made her television debut in 2000 and went on to feature in successful shows. Speaking about her acting career, Smriti Irani became a household name and gained unparalleled fame in the television industry in the early 2000s. Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.