Smriti Irani shares Hera Pheri's viral meme describing her Monday mood; Here's how netizens REACT

Popular actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani is among the most talented celebrity in the entertainment industry. Smriti rose to stardom after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wherein she essayed the lead role of Tulsi Virani. Her performance brought her overnight fame and she soon became a household name. Post this there was no looking back as she gained immense recognition and did several projects. Smriti then developed an interest in Politics and she is now the Union Minister for Women & Child Development and Minister for Minority Affairs.

Smriti has maintained an active social media presence and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress recently shared Hera Pher's viral meme on her Instagram handle describing everyone's Monday mood. Sharing this clip, Smriti captioned, "When you want to tell Sunday .. ‘Monday को लेते जा रे’ #mondaymayhem." As soon as this clip was shared by Smriti, netizens flooded the comment section and called this meme relatable. While one user commented, "Summed up everyone’s emotions in this reel" another netizen wrote, "Sooo true."

On the personal front, Smirti tied the knot with a Parsi businessman, Zubin Irani and the two are proud parents to a son named Zohr and a daughter named Zoish. The actress is also a stepmother to Shanelle who is Zubin Irani's daughter from his previous marriage to Mona Irani. Recently, on February 9, Smriti's daughter Shanelle Irani tied the knot with her fiancé Arjun Bhalla. The pre-wedding festivities began in Nagaur's Khimsar Fort, where the couple got engaged in 2021. The family hosted a grand reception which was graced by many celebrities of the film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ronit Roy, Ravi Kishan, and so on.

Smriti Irani's political career:

Smriti Irani has previously served as the Union Minister for Education (formerly known as Human Resource Development), Minister for Information & Broadcasting, and Minister for Textiles. She is currently the youngest Union Cabinet Minister in the Government and the first woman to hold office as Minister for Education and as Minister for Textiles.

Smriti Irani's acting career:

Before stepping into the showbiz world, Smriti Irani was also a participant in the Miss India pageantry in 1998. This veteran star made her television debut in 2000 and went on to feature in successful shows. Speaking about her acting career, Smriti Irani became a household name and gained unparalleled fame in the television industry in the early 2000s. Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan.