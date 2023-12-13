Smriti Irani shares hilarious post with Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia; pens quirky note

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani is an active figure on social media. Known for her show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti maintains friendships with several key figures in the entertainment industry. Recently, she attended an event and was accompanied by many big names. Smriti shared a witty post on social media, mentioning Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia.

Smriti Irani pens quirky note

On her official social media handle, Smriti Irani shared two pictures. In the first photo, she is sitting with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, and in the other, Smriti is talking to actor-producer JD Majethia. The latter snap shows the two with a comical expression. However, what caught netizens’ attention was the quirky caption that Smriti Irani shared.

Dropping the pictures on Instagram, the Kyuki Saa Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress wrote about her diet-related conversation with the two stars. Smriti Irani wrote, “DIET ki salah ke do prakaar — mehnat bahut but no chamatkar. 1) Bidu wazan kam kar .. fit reh fat mat ho re anda kha baingan kha bread mat kha re .. 2) Ben wazan kam kar … diet kar kissi ko pata nahi chalega”

Take a look at the post:

Smriti Irani is known for her witty captions, which are quite entertaining and hilarious. She keeps giving a sneak peek into her personal and professional lives actively through her social media.

Fans react to Smriti Irani’s hilarious post:

As Smriti shared her witty chat with Jackie Shroff and JD Majethia, fans seemed impressed with her sense of humor. Reacting to her post, one of them commented, “Lol! You have a whacky sense of humour. Looking great, Smriti Ma'am.” Another comment read, “Ye to accha hua ki Dada ne ye nhi bola Bidu mera baccha h tu.”

Here are some comments:

About Smriti Irani

The former television actress, Smriti Irani, is currently positioned as the Minister of Minority Affairs and Minister of Women and Child Development. She was recently spotted spending time with renowned producer Ekta Kapoor. The latter also dropped a few snaps, treating fans to their reunion.

