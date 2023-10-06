Smriti Irani, Shilpa Shinde to Kamya Punjabi: Here’s 5 TV stars who joined politics

While a few television actors prefer making it to the big screens, a few also intend to work towards the betterment of society. There are a number of actors who've opted for an alternate career in politics. Stardom gives the actors a fan base and at times, they take advantage of the same and enter different fields, politics being one of them. Have a look at the top 5 TV actors who opted for politics as their alternative career.

1. Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani is best known for her stint in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After a successful acting career, the actress chose the path of politics and joined Bhartiya Janta Party in 2003. She has been a Member of Lok Sabha since 2019. Just like her onscreen character Tulsi, Smriti is righteous and doesn't shy away from giving out her hard-hitting opinions in political debates.

Have a look at Smriti's recent post on Instagram regarding her political meeting

2. Shilpa Shinde

Apart from being a phenomenal actress, Shilpa Shinde is known for putting across her opinions unapologetically and unabashedly. She has a few controversies in her kitty but she has always retorted to the wrong-doers and has justified her thoughts. In the year 2019, the actress joined the Indian National Congress party.

3. Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi is known for her stellar performances in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, among others. She is currently a part of Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan in a negative character. The actress joined the Congress party in October 2021.

4. Rakhi Sawant

Known for several controversies, Rakhi Sawant has also tried her hands in politics. The actress wanted to contest for Lok Sabha elections in 2014. She was also a founder of the Rashtriya Aam Party. Currently, the actress has been grabbing the attention for her religious conversion and allegations by her estranged husband.

5. Chahat Pandey

The newest actress to follow suit is Nath-Zewar Ya Zanjeer actress Chahat Pandey. The actress is all set to contest for upcoming elections for the position of MLA in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Chahat had revealed that it was her mother's wish to see her emerge as a politician and she herself was also quite intrigued to be a part of a political party,

