Smriti Irani uploads selfie on Instagram; Fans react to her transformation, Read Here

Actor-turned-politician and now Union Minister, Smriti Irani looked gorgeous in a red saree for her daughter Shanelle Irani’s wedding. She tied the knot with her fiancé Arjun Bhalla on Thursday, February 9. Recently, the couple hosted a reception that was graced by popular faces from the film industry. Although Smriti Irani herself didn’t post any images on social media, the images from celebrities who attended the party went viral. While her last post was on the occasion of Republic Day, the politician shared an image today on Instagram that caught the attention of her followers and fans.

She uploaded a selfie wearing specs and a blue suit. She has kept the look minimal with her kohl-rimmed eyes, and wrote in the caption, “The ‘ घर से निकलते ही ‘ selfie.” She caught the attention of netizens because of her transformation. She wore new specs and looked like she lost weight as her face appears noticeably slimmer. Take a look at the post here:

Fans have commented on how beautiful she looks. One user commented, “Have u lost weight?” Another commented, “How did you reduce so much weight ma’am? You’re truly an inspiration.”

About Smriti Irani Smriti Zubin Irani rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of Tulsi. She became a household name and gained popularity in the television industry due to her role in this show. Apart from this show, Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular Television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan. The actress is a Member of the Lok Sabha since 2019, and Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development at present.

