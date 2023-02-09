Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle to tie the knot with Arjun Bhalla in Khimsar on THIS date; Deets inside

Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé Arjun Bhalla on Thursday, February 9. The pre-wedding festivities have begun in Nagaur's Khimsar Fort, where the couple got engaged in 2021. The Union Minister and her daughter Zoish Irani landed in Jodhpur and arrived at the fort at 10 am on Wednesday. Smriti’s husband Zubin Irani arrived at the fort a day earlier. However, the wedding is set to take place on Thursday, the pre- wedding festivities have already begun.

Many renowned personalities are expected to attend the wedding. The fort will house over 250 guests from the Irani and Bhalla families. While more details about the festivities are yet to be revealed, Shanelle and Arjun are going to host a grand musical night after their haldi and mehendi ceremonies. The fort is decked up with 3D lights. As the wedding would be very private, so the security is very tight at the venue.

When Smriti Irani congratulated the couple

For the uninitiated, on December 5, 2021, Smriti congratulated the couple after they got engaged in Nagaur, Rajasthan. She shared a picture of Shanelle and Arjun and wrote, "To the man who now has our heart. Welcome to our mad cap family. Bless you for you have to deal with a crazy man for a father-in-law and worse me for a Saas. (You have been officially warned) God bless.”

