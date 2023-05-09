Smriti Irani's marriage advice involving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben is hilarious; WATCH

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani is among the most talented celebrity in the entertainment industry. Smriti rose to stardom after starring in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, wherein she essayed the lead role of Tulsi Virani. The actress didn't have to look back since then as her performance brought her overnight fame and she soon became a household name. Now a Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Irani has been away from the television, but not away from the limelight. She shares memes and relatable posts on social media which are loved by fans.

Smriti Irani's clip from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The actress-turned-politician shares funny clips and sometimes her own selfies that show her sense of humour. Fans ardently follow her posts for their daily dose of humour. However, it's been some time since Smriti Irani shared memes. Taking to her Instagram today, she shared a clip from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The clips show the usual banter between two of our favourite characters, Jethalal and Dayaben. In the first clip, Jethalal asks Dayaben, "Jab bhagwan akal baant raha tha tab kahan ghoom rahi thi tu?" Dayaben gives a hilarious reply, "Aapke saath phere le rahi this." The second clip shows Dayaben asking Jethalal, "Mujhe bataiye ek kilo gehun mein kitne daane hote hai?" He replies, "Mujhe kya pata?" Then Dayaben is seen feeding him peanut, and asks him again, "Ab bataiye ek darjan mein kitne kele hote hain?" As he gives the correct answer, 12, Dayaben says, "Dekha badam ka kamaal."

Take a look at Smriti Irani's post here:

Smriti Irani's advise

Sharing the clips, Smriti Irani wrote, "Moral of the story — those who have taken pheras please eat badam #dayabhabhi rocks. 1 clip courtesy Internet 2 clips courtesy Jetha Lal." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sachin Shroff reacted to the video and wrote, "Hhahahahaha .. true." AOne user commented, "Hmmm, badam is important, aaj hi like aana padhega."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TV Actress Chandrika Saha’s 21-year-old husband bangs infant son against floor; Complaint registered