Ever since Elvish Yadav's alleged involvement in the Noida rave party case turned up on the table, he has been making headlines. Post his Bigg Boss OTT 2 win, Elvish Yadav has been a part of several controversies, and his recent arrest in the snake venom case is one of them. On Wednesday, he was presented at a local court in Noida for the bail hearing, but it had to be postponed.

Elvish Yadav's bail hearing was postponed due to the lawyers' strike

On March 17, Elvish Yadav was arrested and taken into 14-day judicial custody. His arrest is under the Wild Life Protection Act. Further, in a shocking turn of events, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner admitted to his involvement in the snake venom case.

Elvish was taken to a local court in Noida for his bail hearing, but he has yet to get any relief. According to reports, the hearing had to be postponed due to the ongoing strike of the local bar association, which did not allow the court to move ahead with the required proceedings.

Further, reports say that Yadav's lawyer, Gaurav Bhatia, had a heated argument with local lawyers. While the local Bar Association did not want the court to carry out the bail hearing anyway, Gaurav tried to make them understand the urgency of the case. The disagreement eventually turned serious and intense. There were certain statements doing the rounds on social media that stated that Gaurav was even assaulted by the lawyers, but later the local Bar Association released an official statement denying the same.

Recent arrest in snake venom case

After Elvish Yadav's arrest on Sunday (March 17) for his connection to the rave party controversy, the case has recently witnessed two other arrests. The Uttar Pradesh police apprehended two more suspects, Vinay and Ishwar. While the former is Elvish's close friend and runs a restaurant in Gurugram, the latter claims to have never met the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner. Elvish had been shifted from a quarantine cell to a high-security barrack.

