Sneak peek into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Niti Taylor's classy and expansive abode
Niti Taylor is presently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Niti Taylor is amongst the most talented actors in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Niti made her television debut with Pyar Ka Bandhan and later went on to star in the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. With Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti rose to stardom and was among the most loved celebrities, especially among youngsters. The actress was appreciated for her acting chops and cute looks and her simplicity won many hearts. Niti also featured in the hit show Ishqbaaz and music videos.
Niti is very active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with pictures and videos regarding her whereabouts. She shares her glamorous pictures, interesting reels, and love-filled pictures with her husband Parikshit Bawa, and also updates fans about her professional life. Niti lives in Mumbai with Parikshit and often offers glimpses of her beautiful abode. She has shared several photos of her classy and expansive abode on her Instagram handle.
Let's take a look at Niti and Parikshit's beautiful house:
Living Room
Niti showed us her living room when she channeled her inner fitness spirit. We see the corner of the white-themed spacious hall with a big storage drawer behind and also spot a small liquor storage cabinet.
Kitchen
Niti shared a glimpse of her beautiful kitchen when she prepared her 'First Rasoi' (First meal) after her marriage. Here, we can only see a small glance of the entrance of her kitchen.
Fancy wall
Niti has beautifully adorned her pretty white wall with cute creative photo frames. Sharing this photo, the actress had captioned, "Home is where I set up my cute wall outside."
Bedroom
Here, through her funny video, we get a glimpse of her beautiful white-themed bedroom that consists of a cozy bed.
Balcony
Niti's classy abode consists of a spacious balcony which the actress beautifully decorated with plants, chairs, decorative items, and also placed a small couch.
On the professional front, Niti Taylor is presently seen setting the stage on fire with her powerful performance on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Nora Fatehi, the show premiered on 3rd September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.
