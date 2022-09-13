Sneak peek into Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Niti Taylor's classy and expansive abode

Niti Taylor is amongst the most talented actors in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Niti made her television debut with Pyar Ka Bandhan and later went on to star in the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. With Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Niti rose to stardom and was among the most loved celebrities, especially among youngsters. The actress was appreciated for her acting chops and cute looks and her simplicity won many hearts. Niti also featured in the hit show Ishqbaaz and music videos.

Niti is very active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with pictures and videos regarding her whereabouts. She shares her glamorous pictures, interesting reels, and love-filled pictures with her husband Parikshit Bawa, and also updates fans about her professional life. Niti lives in Mumbai with Parikshit and often offers glimpses of her beautiful abode. She has shared several photos of her classy and expansive abode on her Instagram handle.