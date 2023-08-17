‘So proud of you didi’, Charu Asopa hails former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s performance in Taali

Charu Asopa, one of the most popular actresses in the industry made headlines this year for her divorce from Rajeev Sen. The couple has been grabbing headlines since their divorce got finalised earlier this year in June. They are co-parenting their daughter, Ziana. Charu has always stated that she will maintain a cordial relationship with her husband and his family. Rajeev is the brother of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. Today, Charu uploaded a photo on social media praising her performance in the recent release, Taali.

Charu Asopa on Sushmita Sen's performance in Taali

Sushmita Sen starrer Taali is a web series based on the life of transgender activist, Shri Gauri Sawant. Her powerful performance as she stepped into the shoe of the activist has been hailed by everyone. The series was released on August 15th on the OTT platform. Today, Charu Asopa shared a screengrab from the series and praised the actress' performance. Sharing the post in her Instagram story, Charu wrote, "What a performance Didi, so proud of you! @sushmitasen #hatsoff Got Goosebumps."

Take a look at Charu Asopa's post here:

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's equation

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen ended their marriage after months of accusing each other of several allegations. However, they still meet occasionally as they want to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter, Ziana. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Charu talked about her equation with Rajeev and said, "Now, we are in a better position where we don't expect anything from each other. I think we are becoming friends, and simultaneously, we are also taking care of our daughter, Ziana. So, I think what we have right now is good."

On the work front, Charu is currently busy shooting for Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana. She is essaying a negative role in the series. The actress actively shares photos and videos from the sets on her social media and vlogs. She often makes reels with her co-stars and has fun on the sets. Recently, her daughter Ziana also visited her on the sets along with her grandmother.

