Sofia Hayat’s recent post on ‘being proud for supporting Dalai Lama’ can confuse the netizens; Here’s Why

Sofia Hayat who participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 7 was a popular face in the showbiz world. The actress who was also a singer and model has been seen in a few Hindi films before announcing herself as a nun and embracing spirituality. While one of the hottest divas in the showbiz world walked away from the limelight, Sofia maintains an active social media presence. At present, she is a healer and motivational speaker.

Sofia Hayat’s statement on His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Recently, an issue sparked on the internet when a video went viral that shows the religious leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama in a meeting with a young boy asking to ‘kiss’ him and ‘suck his tongue.’ Besides popular personalities, several TV celebrities became vocal about the issue and called it ‘child abuse’. They took to social media to show their rage against such an act. However, the religious leader later issued a statement stating, “His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

Sofia Hayat was also quick to react as she took to her social media account and wrote, “The world is against the Dalai Lama. Why are some Indians still supporting him? It only makes the world focus on the many rapes and acts of child abuse that are not being taken seriously. To the bullies who support Dalai Lama. Wake up. The world is watching and has seen what he did. I will always continue to stand up for what is true and especially the rights of young children. Child abuse is never ok.”

The former actress also shared her incident of facing child abuse and her journey of helping people who have faced the same. However, Sofia Hayat took to her social media today and uploaded a video where she is seen saying that she reconsiders her statement about the religious leader. She was quoted saying, “I have been going through a lot recently. The video I saw and the statement I made was an immediate reaction of what has gone wrong with these spiritual leaders. I don’t think the Dalai lama’s intentions were bad.”

