'Some make 'TV actors' sound like an insult': Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiya Shankar slams people who categorise actors

Popular actress Jiya Shankar has been one of the well-known actresses of the entertainment industry and has a dedicated fan following. The actress was recently seen as a contestant on the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Ever since then, the actress has been in the headlines even after the show ended. Jiya, who has a very active presence on social media, is also vocal about her opinions on several topics. She often shares her perspective and makes it clear to give back to haters who troll her.

Jiya Shankar calls out people for categorising actors:

On September 27, Jiya Shankar took to her Twitter handle at midnight and penned a long note slamming those people who categorise actors as 'TV actors'. She took a stand for TV actors by mentioning how they struggle and work hard in their day-to-day lives to achieve their dreams and make a show successful. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame wrote, "These “TV ACTORS” some people make it sound like it’s an insult! We’re ACTORS. Period. We shall work in every single platform if gotten the opportunity and because we gotta pay our own bills doing what we LOVE to do! These actors audition every single day for different shows, ads, web, prints, films and face rejections like its a part of the process. Wishing hoping praying “ONE DAY” I’ll be on that silver screen/ I’ll be the lead face of a TV show, I’ll have my billboards all over the country."

Take a look at Jiya Shankar's tweet here-

The Pishachini actress continued, "Laakho aate hai mumbai hero/heroine banne, ROZ! And talking about these “TV ACTORS” They work for more than 12hrs every single day !! Lead actors do not get days off! When the show ends/ goes off air, these “TV actors” go back to square one! “AUDITIONS” There are no shortcuts to success. RESPECT TO EVERY PROFESSION. Period. Ps . This msg is firstly in general for everyone who put actors in a category ! And secondly as long as people in general who fight for their dreams to become/achieve something on their own will have immense respect in my heart. Be it Actors, Content creators or Youtubers ! In the end all of us are hustlers Actors become youtubers/influencers , youtubers become actors ! Many youtubers have “also” become actors/ have tried acting. if given a chance why wouldn’t/shouldn’t they ? Do what you can “IF” you can and IF YOU WANT TO ! Lastly #stayhumble peace out."

Speaking about her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya's camaraderie with Abhishek Malhan became the talk of the town and they were often shipped as AbhiYa. She even admitted having feelings for him while being locked inside Bigg Boss house. After the show, both were seen together in a music video titled 'Judaiyaan'.

