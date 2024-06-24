Sonakshi Sinha marries longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal; Heeramandi co-star Shruti Sharma congratulates 'beautiful' couple

Sonakshi Sinha embarked on a new chapter of her life as she got married to her boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal. The couple made their relationship official, and fans are overjoyed about it. They got married on June 23 in an intimate ceremony attended by the duo's family members and close acquaintances.

Soon after the lovely couple shared pictures from their dreamy wedding, celebs congratulated them. Among them was Shruti Sharma, who was the Dabangg actress' co-star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Shruti Sharma congratulates Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Taking to her Instagram story, Shruti Sharma re-shared the first pictures of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal from their civil wedding. Extending heartfelt wishes to the charming duo, the Namak Issk Ka fame wrote, "Many many congratulations to this beautiful couple. May you stay happy and in love forever. Sending lots of love. @aslisona @iamzahero."

Have a look at Shruti's story here:

For their big day, Sonakshi and Zaheer twinned in pristine white ensembles. The Heeramandi actress looked ethereal in a white saree adorned with laces and intricate chikankari designs. She paired it with a matching blouse with quarter sleeves.

Speaking of her accessories, the Bollywood diva opted to wear a choker necklace, bracelets, and earrings. What elevated her wedding look was the sleek and tight hair bun decorated with white flowers. She went for minimal glam for her wedding.

On the other hand, Zaheer Iqbal complemented Sonakshi in a stylish white kurta. Dropping the pictures in a collaborative post, the Double XL actress wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife."

Advertisement

About Shruti Sharma

She is known to have worked primarily in the television fraternity. It was in 2019 that Shruti Sharma landed her acting debut on television with Gathbandhan. She received immense praise for her performance in Namak Issk Ka and played a double role in the show.

Most recently, her portrayal of Saima in Heeramandi earned her mainstream recognition. Shruti's track in the SLB's drama series garnered much attention and turned out to be crucial for the entire storyline.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Sumit Singh bids emotional farewell; shares heartfelt hugs with Bhavika Sharma