Sonal Jha clears the air on being misinterpreted about her role in Balika Vadhu; Says THIS

Sonal Jha is among the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has worked in numerous shows. The actress currently seen in Jehanabad Of Love and War, clears the air regarding her being misinterpreted about her role in Balika Vadhu and her view on Ekta Kapoor and the Television content.

Speaking about her role, Sonal Jha stated, "The statement that I previously gave was completely misinterpreted and presented in an inappropriate manner. I was speaking within a broader context. I said that sometimes television content can be either regressive or progressive. I was not targeting any individual show or any producer like Ekta Kapoor. Obviously, I did not mean to target or slam anyone. All I really wanted to convey was my TV journey and my choices. It was completely my personal interpretation of a range of roles but from a generic perspective. I clearly did not mean to offend anyone."

Earlier in an interaction, she was quoted as saying, "To be honest, I stopped watching TV. Since 2016, I have not switched my TV on so I may not be able to talk in detail about this. TV is a wide medium, and a lot of content is being made simultaneously. When Balika Vadhu was being made, Ekta Kapoor was also making her serials on kitchen politics and (that kind of) regressive content. So, I am sure good stories are still there, but maximum stuff is just the same as what has been going on (all these years). If there is any change visible, it is too frivolous. There are times when I get calls offering me ‘a strong and progressive character."

She further added, "I feel that their agenda is not showing progressive content. (They tell me) 'this is the story, this is a progressive role. That is why I distanced myself from TV work, their agenda is different. They do not have a stand. Like the market does not have any stand, it will turn towards profit. All these companies are now talking about positive discussions around skin color and body image but how much has actually changed? TV is a difficult medium to work with if you want to work with a particular ideology or something."

On the professional front, the actress has been a part of numerous shows such as Hum Ladkiyan, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Balika Vadhu, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, and more.