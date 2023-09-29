Sonam Kapoor and Masaba Gupta call Shehnaaz Gill ‘amazing’: Here’s why

Shehnaaz Gill is an inspiration for many. The actress who started her journey in the television and showbiz industry is currently hogging the limelight for her Bollywood movie Thank You For Coming. Currently, she is busy with the promotion of the movie and attending events. The movie premiered in Toronto and the cast including Shehnaaz walked the red carpet at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. While fans of the actress are over the moon with her success, recently she caught everyone’s attention as she interacted with the media in English at the event.

Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, and others laud Shehnaaz Gill

While Shehnaazians, as Shehnaaz Gill’s fans love to call themselves, are proud of how far their idol has come, a few celebrities also praised the actress. Today, Shehnaaz took to social media to share posts that other celebrities are sharing praising her. At the Toronto International Film Festival, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about her journey from Bigg Boss to Bollywood. She made an effort to answer the question in English and gave her best at expressing herself. Her confidence in doing so garnered everyone’s attention who commended her confidence. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of the event and wrote in the caption, "You are amazing @shehnaazgill."

Celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta also shared the same glimpse from the Toronto event and wrote a beautiful caption for Shehnaaz. "This girl is something else. She has duas in abundance, always. I love you @shehnaazgill and miss you." Her post is filled with red heart emojis.

Shehnaaz Gill has often been trolled for her broken English. She has often expressed that she is weak in English and also talked about it during her Bigg Boss days.

Thank You For Coming director Karan Boolani also shared Shehnaaz Gill's post in the story with a red heart. The actress surely has come a long way and has a long road ahead of her. It was Bigg Boss 13 that gave her immense fame and recognition. Her stint inside the house, especially remembered for her bond with the late actor Siddharth Shukla, is still fresh in the memories of her fans.

