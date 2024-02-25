Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna is currently busy with her best friend Nehalaxmi Iyer's pre-wedding festivities. For the celebrations, the actress has been leaving no stone unturned to put her best fashion foot forward. As Nehalaxmi's haldi ceremony is scheduled to happen today, Surbhi arrived in style for the occasion in a stunning co-ord set.

Surbhi Chandna glows in printed co-ord:

Ditching the cliché yellow outfit for the haldi ceremony, Surbhi Chandna kept her look subtle yet gorgeous. We just can't stop admiring her simply styled fashionable attire that exudes charm. For the haldi, Surbhi opted for a beige printed co-ord set that consists of minimal embellishments. This outfit hails from designer Nidhika Shekhar's special collection, Jashan E Bahaar.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's PICS here-

How much does Surbhi Chandna's co-ord set costs?

The U-shaped neckline of the blouse consists of sequins on the borderline. Speaking about the flowy cape, the shoulder of this cape is also sequined. She opted for a draped skirt that comes with an embellished border at the waist. While we are fangirling over this ensemble, do you know how much this cost? Surbhi co-ord set's prize is Rs 28,000.

This outfit was complemented with stilettos and minimal accessories like rings and earrings. The Ishqbaaz actress opted for a low-definition makeup allowing her natural beauty to shine. Raise the bar of style at a haldi function by opting for this comfy yet elegant attire. The actress rocked this outfit effortlessly and these pictures are proof of it.

Sharing these snaps with her fans, the Sherdil Shergill actress wrote, "Today for Our sweetest Nehalaxmis Haldi & Chooda Ceremony."

On the personal front, Surbhi is all set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Karan Sharma. The duo will have a destination wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 1, 2024.

Surbhi Chandna's professional life:

Surbhi Chandna became a well-known face after her small stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she gained widespread popularity and fame after playing the lead role in Ishqbaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. She starred in several shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin 5, Sanjivani, Sherdil Shergill, and more.

