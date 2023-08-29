Sourabh Raaj Jain expresses gratitude as Chandragupta Maurya clocks 5 years; recalls his journey as Dhananand

Sourabh Raaj Jain is among the prominent names in the telly industry and is popular for his iconic roles in various mythological shows. Be it his role as Lord Krishna from Mahabharat or his character as Dhananand in Chandragupta Maurya, the actor has aced it all with perfection and is loved by the viewers. Today, Chandragupta Maurya completed 5 years and on this day, Sourabh took to his social media handle to express his gratitude towards fans and makers. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sourabh shared a clip of his character Dhananand from Chandragupta Maurya.

Sourabh Raaj Jain pens note expressing gratitude:

Sharing this video, the Chandragupta Maurya actor wrote, "#chandraguptamaurya completing 5 years of completion tomorrow… Show in which I played the role of #dhananand, character that was introduced in the previous show #porus while it was on its end and then got carried forward in #CGM, As an actor I totally loved playing this character, had so much fun with all the co-actors, made memories for life time, till this show happened I was constantly getting calls to play positive characters only but after @sktorigins sir gave me this character I started getting calls for negative characters as well, thank you sir for believing in me everytime for different kind of roles."

He continued, "@amolsurve1, My brother who I irritate the most with my endless questions and doubts even during #mahabharat was handling this show as well, many thanks to you bro for always having answers and solutions to my endless concerns. Here I must thank @ketkidalal_designerclothing for giving this character such a detailed wonderful magnanimous look without which it would not have had this impact. Special mention to our directors of the show @jayprakashs1977 and @thakursumitofficial for bringing out my best in every shot and giving this character so much grandeur with their vision and creativity. Immense gratitude towards audience for accepting me in this character as well."

Watch Sourabh Raaj Jain's video here-

Speaking about Sourabh's professional life, the actor has been a part of several shows such as Patiala Babes, Remix, Uttaran, Mahakali, Mahabharat, and more. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

