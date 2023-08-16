Sourabh Raaj Jain expresses gratitude as he recalls his journey in Mahabharat; Shaheer Sheikh and more react

Popular actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the prominent names in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting chops and charming personality. The actor gained immense fame after essaying the role of Lord Krishna in the mythological show Mahabharat. His character and impeccable acting prowess carved a space in the hearts of the audience. Even after years, fans still praise Sourabh's performance in the hit show, and his character still receives applause.

Sourabh Raaj Jain expresses gratitude:

A few hours ago, Sourabh Raaj Jain remembered the days when he used to shoot for the hit show Mahabharat. The actor essayed the pivotal role of Lord Krishna in the mythological series. Today, he shared a special memory related to his show. On this day (August 16), in 2014, the Mahabharat team shot the last episode of the series. Recalling this memory, Sourabh wrote, "16 Aug 2014 last episode of mahabharat... I still remember we shot for that episode until wee hours on 15th(Independence Day) since it’s a national holiday... Posting in remembrance of that beautiful journey."

The Mahabharat actor further expressed gratitude and continued, "Also Thank You for the love that you all continue to give me till date! #AlwaysGrateful जो कछु कीन्हा तू कीन्हा, में कछु कीन्हा नाही." Sourabh also shared this video from the show.

Watch Sourabh Raaj Jain's video here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this post was up on the internet, fans and friends flooded Sourabh's comment section and penned amazing comments praising the actor. Shaheer Sheikh, who played the role of Arjun in Mahabharat also commented on the post and wrote, "Madhav (heart emoticon)," Arpit Ranka, who essayed the role of Duryodhan in the show also dropped a comment and wrote, "Jai shree krishna," and so the amazing comments continued.

For the uninformed, Mahabharat premiered on September 16, 2013, and went off air on August 16, 2014. Along with Sourabh, the show starred Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arpit Ranka, Praneet Bhat, and more.

Speaking about Sourabh's professional life, the actor has been a part of several shows such as Patiala Babes, Remix, Uttaran, Mahakali, Chandragupta Maurya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and more.

