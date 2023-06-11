Sourabh Raaj Jain shares wife Ridhima's health update after she undergoes surgery, pens a long note

Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the prominent names in the entertainment world who is popularly known for his character of 'Lord Krishna' in Mahabharata. The actor has had a long journey in the showbiz world and starred in several popular shows. The actor is married to Ridhima, and recently the couple went through a difficult patch after Ridhima was hospitalised as her health deteriorated. A few hours ago, Sourabh Raaj Jain penned a long note sharing Ridhima's health update.

Sourabh Raaj Jain pens a long note thanking everyone:

Though what happened to Ridhima was not disclosed by Sourabh, he expressed his gratitude to all those people who helped them during these tough days. In these photos shared by Sourabh, Ridhima is seen resting on the hospital bed. Sourabh wrote, "Everything is fine, she is back home now. Ridhima went through a life-threatening situation…I don’t wish to get into the details but this post is for my heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses who go beyond their expertise not only for patients but also for the family/friends who accompany them."

Take a look at the post and caption here-

Celebs react:

As soon as this spot was up on the internet, netizens flooded Sourabh's comment section and wished Ridhima a speedy recovery. Aly Goni commented, "Get well soon ridhi," Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Wish you a speedy recovery," Digangana Suryavanshi commented, "Sending lots of love. Plz take care you both..," and so on the comments continued.

Speaking about his personal life, Sourabh Raaj Jain tied the knot with his wife, Ridhima Jain, on 28 November 2010. The couple was then blessed with twins, Hrishika (a girl), and Hrishivh (a boy) on 21 August 2017.

On the professional front, Sourabh Raaj Jain has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows in his acting career and some of them are Patiala Babes, Remix, Uttaran, Mahabharat, Mahakali, Chandragupta Maurya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more.

