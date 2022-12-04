Splitsvilla 10 fame Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham tie the knot again in a church; See PICS

Mohit Hiranandani is one of the most well-known actors in the industry who rose to fame after participating in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 10. The actor enjoys a massive fan following amongst which most are female followers. Mohit broke many hearts when he announced his marriage to his long-time girlfriend, Steffi Kingham, on 30th December 2021. For the unversed, Mohit and Steffi had a court marriage last year, which saw the attendance of close family and friends.

Now, Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham have tied the knot for the second time in a church. The couple looked elated as they walked the aisle again on December 3, 2022. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family only. Steffi opted for a beautiful white gown, whereas Mohit donned a dark green suit, and both looked nothing less than regal. Sharing a video from D-day, Steffi wrote, "For the rest of our lives."

Watch the video here-

Steffi Kingham also shared a few pictures on his Instagram story from his wedding.

Celebs like Shruti Sinha, Aneri Vajani, Kunal Jai Singh, and more attended Mohit and Steffi's grand wedding celebration.

In 2021, after his court marriage with Steffi, Mohit had expressed his desire of having a traditional wedding. He said, "It all happened very suddenly. In a matter of 20 days, we decided that we should have a registered marriage and here we are. We will have a traditional wedding next year. We want to do it all, right from phere to a white wedding.”

On the professional front, Mohit Hiranandani has been part of TV shows like Patiala Babes, Pavitra Bhagya, etc. He has also been featured in the music video Duji Vaar Pyar and others.