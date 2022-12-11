Splitsvilla 10 fame Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham's Hindu wedding looks like a fairytale, WATCH video

Mohit Hiranandani, who rose to fame after participating in the dating reality show Splitsvilla 10 has now made a place in the television industry. The actor has quite a fandom on social media as he is often seen sharing about his whereabouts there. However, many hearts were broken last year when the actor shared the news of his marriage with long-time girlfriend, Steffi Kingham. On 30th December 2021, Mohit and Steffi had a court marriage in the presence of their close family members and friends. Mohit and Steffi’s wedding

Well, this year Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham tied the knot again in both Hindu and Catholic rituals in Kolkata. In a video shared by Steffi, we can see the couple walking the aisle again and they looked beautiful. Now, the couple has shared another video where they can be seen having a traditional Hindu wedding. Steffi looked like a queen in her lehenga while Mohit was looking royal in his sherwani. Their wedding was quite a glamorous one as it was attended by several actors from the industry like Shruti Sinha, Aneri Vajani, Kunal Jai Singh, and more. Sharing the video, Steffi wrote, “POV: everyone said y’all Wouldn’t make it but y’all proved everyone wrong.” Here’s a look at their Hindu wedding

Here’s a look at their Catholic wedding

Mohit and Steffi’s background Talking about their relationship, Mohit and Steffi dated for four years before tying the knot. They were in a live-in relationship. Steffi belongs to an Anglo-Indian family while Mohit comes from a Sindhi background. The couple met at a common friend’s birthday party at Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, and hit it off instantly. However, it wasn't long before the duo broke-up with their respective partners and realized they had found home in each other. Mohit’s work life On the professional front, Mohit has been part of many TV shows like Patiala Babes, Pavitra Bhagya, etc. He has also been featured in the music video Duji Vaar Pyar and others.

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 10 fame Mohit Hiranandani and Steffi Kingham tie the knot again in a church; See PICS