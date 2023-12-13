Splitsvilla 11 fame Divya Agarwal shares wedding announcement video with beau Apurva Padgaonkar; fans REACT

Divya Agarwal has been ruling the hearts of fans with her beauty and attractive fashion choices. The actress also very well knows how to slay in every style she tends to pick up. Last year in December, Divya created headlines owing to her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar. Taking this journey ahead, she shared an animated video announcing her wedding to her fiance, Apurva.

Divya Agarwal announces marrying Apurva, fans react

It has been quite a long time since Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar have been dating each other and share an adorable relationship. As there was much speculation regarding the duo tying the wedding knot, things are apparently clear by now.

The Bigg Boss 11 fame shared a video that shows the couple's animated version walking down the aisle and holding hands. Further, the clip also reveals the ceremony to be a star-studded affair.

Watch the video here:

Since the video served as both a surprise package and a shocker, fans have varied reactions. One of the comments read, “Congratulations D.” Another one wrote, “Omg….you r marrying him seriously….”

Have a look at some of the comments:

Advertisement

Divya Agarwal already engaged with Apurva Padgaonkar

It was during her 30th birthday that Divya Agarwal celebrated grandly with her friends and close persons from the industry. However, what came out as the most exciting highlight was Apurva proposing to the actress and getting engaged on her special day. Since the love birds have already enjoyed the engagement bash, fans are already looking forward to their wedding.

In an interview with Etimes TV, Divya Agarwal revealed that she and her boyfriend were in a relationship back in 2015 but separated ways amicably in 2018. However, even after such an equation, Divya added that Apurva was always there for her and stood like a rock.

Divya Agarwal broke up with Varun Sood

Earlier this year, the Bigg Boss 11 fame appeared on Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol's podcast with her beau Apurva Padgaonkar. Besides discussing their relationship and bond as a couple, Divya spilled beans on her break up with Varun Sood. Speaking of the latter, she said that her complex emotions led her to end things with Varun.

Explaining further, the Splitsvilla 10 runner-up revealed that things were tough for her after parting ways with Varun. She commented that everything was public, including the relationship and breakup. For the uninitiated, the two met in 2018. Divulging a bit more, Divya discussed, "During that relationship, everything seemed to be happy going on social media, but internally, I wasn't happy."

Divya Agarwal and her equation with Priyank Sharma

In 2017, Divya entered MTV Splitsvilla 10 and met up with Priyank Sharma. The two finished as runner-up and started dating after the show. They even participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11, and Divya entered the house to separate paths with Priyank.

Work front

Coming to Divya Agarwal's work in the industry, she is the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and Ace of Space. In addition, the actress ended up being the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10. Making her acting debut, she appeared in the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Along with this, the 31-year-old has been a part of several music videos as well.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: PICS: Himanshi Khurana embarks on 'Chaar Dham Yatra;' immerses in devotion at Jagannath Puri with mother