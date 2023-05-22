Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput dies due to drug overdose, found dead in his house; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drug abuse.

Actor-model Aditya Singh Rajput, who became a well-known face after he participated in Spilstvilla 9, passed away on Monday, May 22. Aditya, who started off as a model, hailed from Delhi and featured in numerous projects such as 'Krantiveer' and 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara'. He was a part of the industry for several years now and appeared in numerous projects. Aditya maintained an active social media to stay in touch with his fans and followers.

Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment:

On May 22, Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the washroom of his house in Andheri, reported ETimes. He was discovered by his friend in his apartment, and along with the watchman of the building, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His Instagram account has 520K followers. Aditya Singh Rajput made his last post on Instagram five days ago where he talked about his happiness via reel.

Talking about his professional career, Aditya Singh Rajput was a part of several commercials and shows. He was seen in Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects namely, Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. He was last seen in Zee5's POISON.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

