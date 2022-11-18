Splitsvilla X4: 6 contestants who 'swiped right' in Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani hosted show

Splitsvilla X4 began with a bang and the quest for one true love has begun on the romantic islands of Goa, which will definitely be no easy feat. While everyone has come with great expectations, only a few have been able to crack cupid’s code. As Sunny Leone rightly said, “Yeh Splitsvilla hai, yaha connections roz badalte hai”, we have our starry-eyed contestants trying their luck at finding love. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness some connections and their aww-dorable brewing chemistries.

Kashish Ratnani and Joshua Chhabra:

The duo has been seen vibing right from the start. Joshua is head over heels for Kashish and confesses that she’s like a baby. Kashish in the previous episode even took a hard stand for Joshua when everyone was accusing of him being a misogynist. Keep watching to know if their moments of bliss are meant to last or will one of them fall prey to promiscuity!

Soundous Moufakir and Hamid Barkzi:

Following a tough task, the girls go to meet the boys, where Soundous and Hamid instantly strike an eye-lock and spend some time knowing each other. Both of them have been a part of MTV Roadies and are very strong contenders. Their Jodi is definitely something to look out for. You’d see them indulge in a romantic dance together in an endeavor to deepen their connection.

Shrea Prasad and Aagaz Akhtar:

Shrea falls for Aagaz at the first sight. One will see her bonding with him right off the bat. Another contestant Saumya Bhandari is not very happy with this as she wants to save him for her friend Aaradhna. Yet, there is nothing stopping them. Shrea already likes him and Aagaz is going to take his time, though he feels the connection and states that nonetheless, they can at least be good friends. Is love on this couple’s cards?

Hosted by the gorgeous Sunny Leone and handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani, Splitsvilla X4 premiered on 12th November and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India.