Splitsvilla X4: Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone begin shooting for the new season
The last season of Splitsvilla was hosted by Sunny leone and Rannvijay Singha.
Splitsvilla is a dating reality show and has been the most popular show that airs on MTV India. The show has been through several seasons and has managed to carve a space in the hearts of the audiences. Owing to its adventurous theme and exciting concept, Splitsvilla enjoys a massive fan following. Speaking about the hosts, Splitsvilla 13, the last season was hosted by Sunny leone and Rannvijay Singha. Now, Arjun Bijlani will be seen stepping into Rannvijay Singha's shoes, and Arjun is all set to join Sunny Leone as a co-host on MTV Splitsvilla X4.
MTV India’s super-popular dating reality television show is all set for an exciting new season. Today, MTV India shared a picture of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani on their official Instagram handle. Sharing this photo, the makers announced that they have begun the shooting for the upcoming season of Splitsvilla. The caption of this picture read, "AND SO IT BEGINS! #MTVSplitsvillaX4, Co-powered by @wildstoneofficial and @onn_premiumwear. Coming soon!" Fans have flooded the comment section and have expressed their excitement to watch the show.
Speaking about Arjun Bijlani, he has headlined many top-rated fictional and non-fiction shows on television, and this will be his first hosting gig on MTV’s much-loved youth-centric show. Over the years, his signature style and charming off-screen conduct have spawned a fan-following that has only grown by multitudes.
About Splitsvilla:
Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that revolvd around young boys and girls trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa, where they are detached from the real world. It is a hunt for love, where boys and girls compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a girl and a boy are crowned as the winners of Splitsvilla. Each season comes with a new concept. Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput were crowned as the winners in the last season of the show. Splitsvilla X4 will soon premiere on MTV India.
