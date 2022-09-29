Splitsvilla X4: Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone begin shooting for the new season

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show and has been the most popular show that airs on MTV India. The show has been through several seasons and has managed to carve a space in the hearts of the audiences. Owing to its adventurous theme and exciting concept, Splitsvilla enjoys a massive fan following. Speaking about the hosts, Splitsvilla 13, the last season was hosted by Sunny leone and Rannvijay Singha. Now, Arjun Bijlani will be seen stepping into Rannvijay Singha's shoes, and Arjun is all set to join Sunny Leone as a co-host on MTV Splitsvilla X4.

MTV India’s super-popular dating reality television show is all set for an exciting new season. Today, MTV India shared a picture of Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani on their official Instagram handle. Sharing this photo, the makers announced that they have begun the shooting for the upcoming season of Splitsvilla. The caption of this picture read, "AND SO IT BEGINS! #MTVSplitsvillaX4, Co-powered by @wildstoneofficial and @onn_premiumwear. Coming soon!" Fans have flooded the comment section and have expressed their excitement to watch the show.