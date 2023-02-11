Splitsvilla X4: Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir emerge as winners

Splitsvilla X4 contestants Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir tackled the twists and turns of passion, romance, and friendships to emerge victorious in this latest season of MTV Splitsvilla. Replete with dhamakedaar wild card entries, shocking revelations, and scintillating love triangles, the Grand Finale saw the winning couple fight tooth and nail for the coveted title, with finalists Justin-Sakshi and Kashish-Akashlina.

For Delhi-based hunk Hamid and Moroccan-French beauty Soundous Moufakir, who are also former Roadies contestants, cupid struck when the girls and boys separated by the Isles of Venus and Mars respectively met, and the couple strengthened their connection over the season. The Grand Finale Task saw the winning couple Hamid-Soundous, and the first runner-up couple Justin-Sakshi followed by Kashish-Akashlina get ready for a journey of love and thunder to perform a multi-phase task. The task tested their physical strength, gameplay tactics, and teamwork as couples, where Soundous and Hamid had to collect sparkling diamonds - a fitting representation of a true match.

Soundous Moufakir on winning Splitsvilla X4

Speaking about this victory, Soundous Moufakir, said, “I am extremely happy to win MTV Splitsvilla X4 with Hamid. He is a great companion and an extremely supportive person. Given how challenging the season was, I am super proud of us for sticking together and proving the worth of our connection. Also, since there were two different villas, putting up our A-game individually was also essential this season. It’s been such a spectacular season and I’m definitely going to cherish this win.”

Hamid Barkzi on winning Splitsvilla X4

On emerging as the winner, Hamid Barkzi said, “Winning MTV Splitsvilla X4 after Roadies Revolution is a moment of pride for me. It’s been a rollercoaster ride and I’m glad Soundous and I could sustain the bond we established. In spite of the obstacles and the criticism that we faced from others, we made it through. Arjun Sir made us feel comfortable on the show and Sunny Ma’am was a great guide. The experience has been superb, and we’ve made some amazing friends here.”

Arjun Bijlani on his first as a host for Splitsvilla

First-time host of this show, Arjun Bijlani, said, “This was my first season being the co-host with Sunny on MTV Splitsvilla and what a ride it’s been. The contestants are all driven and focused, whether it is to find their ideal match or to win the game. I want to congratulate Soundous and Hamid; they’ve truly shown what it takes to win while keeping their connection strong and alive.”

“I am delighted to see Hamid and Soundous become the winners of this season. They proved their connection to be strong through this journey, which was fought with uncertainties and challenges. They truly deserve this victory and I hope to see both of them achieve things with the same zeal they showed during MTV Splitsvilla X4," said host Sunny Leone.