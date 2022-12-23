Splitsvilla X4: Here's how Arjun Bijlani schools Shivam Sharma after he abuses Kashish Thakur’s late father

Splitsvilla X4 is getting more interesting as well as intense day by the day. The contestants are in full form and the hunt for one true love has begun on the romantic islands of Goa. In the upcoming episodes of Splitsvilla X4, the contestants are bound to blow our minds as the newest wild card entry of Shivam Sharma will send shockwaves across the villa. The viewers will witness Arjun Bijlani sizing up the contestants to correct their lingo and mannerisms.

During a task, we will see Shivam Sharma crossing a line and passing a nasty comment on Kashish Thakur’s father. Kashish, who was calm initially, will be seen losing his temper and will try to hit Shivam on the show. With everyone trying to stop the fight, Kashish has a mental breakdown where he starts sobbing. To combat the situation, Arjun Bijlani will console Kashish and give him a shoulder to cry.

In consolation, he says, “Even I don’t have a father, and I know what you must be feeling right now, as I have gone through the same thing. I apologize on everyone’s behalf. I am sorry.”

Arjun addresses all the contestants and specially Shivam, saying, “It is extremely wrong to speak about anyone’s parents. Please don’t justify what you have said. Kashish is crying and he’s extremely hurt. You guys will never know what triggers whom. Avoid speaking about anyone’s parents, it’s a request.”

Arjun Bijlani has always been the sweetest on the show, and with this act of his, he proved his grounded demeanor and his values right once again. This definitely makes him the heartthrob of the nation.

About Splitsvilla X4:

Splitsvilla X4 is hosted by gorgeous diva Sunny Leone and handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani. The show premiered on 12th November and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India.