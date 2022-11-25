Splitsvilla X4: Honey Kamboj calls Rishabh Jaiswal 'double-faced', see what happens in next episode
Hosted by the gorgeous Sunny Leone and handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani, Splitsvilla X4 premiered on 12th November and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.
Splitsvilla X4 began with a bang and the quest for one true love has begun on the romantic islands of Goa, which will definitely be no easy feat. The show revolves around boys and girls who are on the hunt for love and compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants. Arjun Bijlani is hosting the show for the first time and is very excited to join Sunny Leone, who has hosted several seasons of the show. Both will act as cupids for the participants and help them to find love in the show.
The new-found connections, jealousy, and raging tiffs have been adding up to the entertainment and drama in the show. Which friend or lover would turn into a foe on the show is unpredictable. The show is filled with endless twists that only add to the fun of the rollercoaster ride that it is. In the upcoming episode, we will have many moments that will stun, entertain, and keep us on the edge of our seats.
Honey Kamboj and Rishabh Jaiswal:
While Rishabh Jaiswal was upset as Soundous Moukafir did not choose him as his connection, Honey Kamboj called him a 'double-faced' person as he gave his commitment to both groups created on the Isle of Mars. What started as a verbal spat soon became a physical fight.
Sakshi Shrivas and Soundous Moukafir:
Despite being a part of the same girl gang, Sakshi Shrivas and Soundous Moukafirhave had their share of disagreements. Soundous was selected as the Queen Bee in the previous episode and was going to perform a task this week. When her girl gang was asked about the Queen Bee’s chances of winning, only one person voted in her favor. To add fuel to the fire, Sakshi even voted for their rival contestant which did not sit well with Soundous. Sakshi started to justify her position, but it led to a fuming fight between them!
