Splitsvilla X4 Promo: Arjun Bijlani turns a pirate to announce premiere date with 'mermaid' Sunny Leone; WATCH

Splitsvilla touted as the highly watched reality show, is back with its new season, 'Splitsvilla X4.' Owing to its adventurous theme and exciting concept, Splitsvilla enjoys a massive fan following. In Splitsvilla X4, Sunny Leone will be joined by Arjun Bijlani as a co-host, and the two are all set to act as the matchmakers for the young participants. The fans were eagerly waiting for the new season of the show, and the makers have now fulfilled the audience' wish by announcing the premiere date of the show.

Today, Arjun Bijlani shared the first promo of Splitsvilla X4 on his Instagram handle. In this promo, Arjun turns into the hottest pirate, who is on a hunt for a partner to survive on a deserted island. While the handsome hunk picks up his binoculars to find a soulmate, his quest is fulfilled as he spots the sizzling mermaid Sunny Leone far away from him. This means that the show will be shot on two separate islands, one will be ruled by the girl gang while the other island will be allocated to the boys. Joining Arjun we see other boys arousing in style to search for their partners on the other island. Sunny is also joined by stunning divas. The promo ends with Arjun and Sunny saying, "Apna pyaar paana hoga aur bhi mushkil iss baar, kyuki apka pyaar, hai samundar paar."

The caption of this promo read, "Here we go…10 girls, 10 boys, 2 islands! This time, pyaar is only for those who are ready to go samundar paar Watch the all new season of @MTVSplitsvilla X4, Co-powered by @wildstoneofficial & @onn_premiumwear , starts 12th November, every Sat & Sun at 7pm. Only on MTV & Voot! Health Partner @power_gummies Nutrition Partner @thedrchoice #MTVSplitsvillaX4 #PyaarSamundarPaar #SunnyLeone #Arjunbijlani #SplitsvillakeSunnyArjun #MTVSplitsvilla #Splitsvilla @sunnyleone."

About Splitsvilla:

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that revolves around young boys and girls trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa, where they are detached from the real world. It is a hunt for love, where boys and girls compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a girl and a boy are crowned as the winners of Splitsvilla. Each season comes with a new concept. Splitsvilla X4 will premiere on 12th November and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV India.

Also Read: Splitsvilla X4: Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone begin shooting for the new season