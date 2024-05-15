Splitsvilla is popularly known for its controversies and relationship twists. The show has been hitting the headlines for its dramatic and controversial plots. Also, this season’s contestants have left no stone unturned to entertain the audience with their spiced-up relationship twists. Recently it has been reported that Siwet Tomar has announced his breakup with girlfriend Anicka Shyrin. He made it official during a recent Instagram Live.

Why has Siwet Tomar broken up with Anicka Shyrin?

Siwet Tomar has parted ways with his girlfriend Anicka Shyrin due to her constant support towards her ex-flame Lakshay. This led to a huge controversy between both Siwet and Lakshay.

According to Siwet, Anicka took a stand for Lakshay which disappointed the former as it was not something that Tomar would have supported. Therefore, he blocked Anicka from his social media platforms and also disabled his broadcast channel.

In his Instagram Live, Siwet said, "When Lakshay and Digvijay used to troll and send hate towards Anicka, nobody cared but now when I did something only to stand by for someone I'm dating then everything is against me." He further added that he is amazed at how Anicka was taking a stand for her ex-boyfriend and it has always been the same; hence, he could not tolerate being with her anymore.

Adding to the same, Siwet stated that he is aware of how Anicka spoke to Lakshay about him behind his back and has also bad-mouthed him. However, the Splitsvilla contestant decided that he no longer wanted to stay in a relationship with a person who stayed in touch with her ex-boyfriend. Therefore, he added, “I’m done with this.”

However, Anicka denies all the facts stated against her and has requested Tomar to talk to her once.

Apart from this, Digvijay Rathee and Uorfi Javed brought a new twist to the dating reality show.

When Siwet lost the challenge

In the previous episode, Siwet lost in the Chonch Se Chonch Mila task, after poorly performing. His girlfriend Anicka motivated him to perform wisely as Splitsvilla is his only chance to prove himself, as he couldn’t win Roadies.

Splitsvilla has been running for the past fifteen years and the current season is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

