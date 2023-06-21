Sreejita De-Michael BP wedding: Where is the Bigg Boss 16 fame headed for her destination wedding?

Popular actress Sreejita De is among the well-known celebrities in the telly industry and has a massive fan following. The actress enjoys the attention of his fans for her acting skills and personal style. Her sartorial choices reflect her personality to a great extent. After her participation in Bigg Boss 16, the actress has been enjoying the limelight. On the personal front, the actress has been in a stable relationship with Michael Blohm-Pape for several years now. She is finally tying the knot with her beau and the couple was spotted at the airport today.

Sreejita De flies to Germany for Christian wedding

Earlier today, Sreejita was spotted at the airport with fiancee Michael Blohm-Pape and her parents leaving for Germany for her Christain wedding. The bride-to-be took to her social media to upload a photo at the airport and wrote, "Finally it's time, wedding bells! Bye India" The wedding is scheduled to take place on June 30th and July 1 in Hamburg, Germany as her fiancee is from there. After dating for more than four years, they got engaged in December last year. Earlier, the actress informed ETimes, “I will be wearing a white gown for the Christian wedding. I want to adorn myself a little before the wedding. In fact, I haven’t coloured my hair for a while, so I am getting a new hair colour. It’s going to be a western wedding and the gown has already been finalized." Days before leaving for Germany, she was spotted at the salon pampering herself.

Take a look at Sreejita's post here:

Sreejita also uploaded another video where she is seen giving a peck on her fiancee's cheeks. Earlier Sreejita revealed that after returning from Germany, there will be a traditional Bengali-style wedding which will be hosted in Goa. There will also be a reception party in Mumbai which will be for her industry friends and colleagues.

Who is Michael?

For the unversed, Sreejita's fiancee is a business development manager who works for a shipping company. He garnered attention after he appeared in Bigg Boss 16 to support Sreejita during the family week. The pair enjoys immense popularity and share funny videos on social media. Michael is a German citizen.

