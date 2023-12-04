Srimad Ramayan PROMO: When and where to watch Sujay Reu's mythological show about Prabhu Shri Ram

A new mythological series titled Srimad Ramayan will soon premiere on Television screens from next month. The show is based on Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, who is considered to be the embodiment of chivalry and virtue. This mythological saga promises to transport Indian families to an ancient spiritual era that highlights wholesome values and life learnings relevant even today.

When and where to watch Srimad Ramayan?

Srimad Ramayan is slated to launch on January 1, 2024. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm and can be watched on Sony TV. The show will also be available on the channel's OTT platform.

Srimad Ramayan promo:

Just a few hours ago, Sony TV shared a promo of the great Indian epic Srimad Ramayan on its official Instagram account. The first promo beautifully introduces viewers to Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram and breathing life into this revered deity is television actor, Sujay Reu. The caption of this promo reads, "पधार रहे हैं, अपने भक्तों से मिलने, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम! देखिए #SrimadRamayan, 1st जनवरी से, सोम से शुक्र रात 9 बजे सिर्फ #SonyEntertainmentTelevision पर."

Watch Srimad Ramayan promo here-

Netizens react:

The promo received a positive response from netizens on social media. Praising the promo, the fans took over the comment section and dropped amazing comments. One user wrote, "Can't wait to watch!!! It looks so good just from promo!!" Another netizen commented, "Very excited to watch this show...Jay shree Ram.." A netizen said, "Thoughtful Excellent Unique Promo..Promo Itna Gajab hai to ktha to outstanding hogi hi."

Take a look at fans' comments here-

Sujay Reu talks about playing Shri Ram:

Sujay Reu, who is all set to play the role of Shri Ram, shared how he is honored and exhilarated to receive this opportunity in Srimad Ramayan. Speaking more about it, the actor shared, "Portraying such a highly worshipped deity is not just a role; it's a profound responsibility and the undertaking of a spiritual journey like none other. The timeless narrative of Lord Ram has always held a special place in my heart, and this chance to bring alive his journey is a dream come true for me."

More about Srimad Ramayan:

Popular actor Nikitin Dheer will be seen playing the role of Ravan in this mythological saga. Actors like Vaidehi Nair, Muhammad Saud, and others will also play pivotal roles in Srimad Ramayan.

