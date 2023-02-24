Sriti Jha pens a beautiful poem as she congratulates the newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun; PIC

Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with comedian and actor Kumar Varun yesterday, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. Soon after, the newlyweds shared the most beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony, and friends, colleagues, and fans started congratulating the newlyweds. Today, Sriti Jha took to her social media handle and wished congratulations to Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun. Sriti shared a photo of Maanvi and Kumar where both are all smiles as they have been candidly captured against a breathtaking backdrop.

Sharing this picture, Sriti Jha penned a beautiful poem congratulating the newlyweds. She wrote, "Its not two broken halves becoming one. It's the light from a distant lighthouse bringing you both safely home because home is wherever you are both together. And because in the darkness you will reach out for a hand, not knowing for certain if someone else is even there. And your hands will meet, and then neither of you will ever need to be alone again. And that's all I know about love.(-Neil gaiman) @maanvigagroo @randomvarun Your love is a joy I have not known ever before. My heart is so full. Congratulations on impressing me and winning my validation #2323 I love you guys so much. P.s : guys party me khana bohot mast tha!"

Take a look at her post here-

Celebs comments:

As soon as Sriti shared this post, fans, friends, and celebs showered love on the newly married couple. Mugdha Chaphekar, Sumona Chakravarti, and others have dropped emoticons on Sriti's post. Maanvi Gagroo also commented on the video and wrote, "I love you so much my baby you’re my person, always."

Speaking about Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun, on January 13 the actress made her relationship official with a mystery man and announced her engagement. Later, on Valentine’s Day, she revealed that the mystery man is non-other than Kumar Varun. On February 23, the love birds got married in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance.

About Sriti Jha:

Sriti Jha rose to fame after essaying the lead role in the hit show Kumkum Bhagya opposite Shabir Ahluwalia. The actress was also a part of the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sriti was last seen in the star-studded show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.