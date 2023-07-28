Sriti Jha recalls her day on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani sets; thanks Karan Johar with a heartfelt note

Sriti Jha, who is considered one of the finest actresses in the Hindi television industry, won millions of hearts with her stellar performances over the years. The multi-faceted talent, who is now gearing up to explore other major entertainment mediums including films, will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. As reported earlier, Sriti Jha is making a special appearance in the Karan Johar directorial, along with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja. Recently, Sriti confirmed that she is a part of the much-awaited film, with an Instagram post.

Sriti Jha recalls her day on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani sets

The popular television star, who confirmed her special appearance in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's ambitious film, took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note, remembering her day on sets. Sriti Jha also shared a few pictures from the sets with Karan Johar and her co-star Arjit Taneja and thanked the senior filmmaker for the opportunity.

"This happened a year ago and I have kept calm for far too long. This was an absolutely insane day on a Dharma set. You see that smile… if the corner of my lips could reach the ears you’d know how I felt exactly. There was the very well known hamper in the vanity van- OUTRAGEOUS - with a handwritten note... Thank you @karanjohar @dharmamovies, Shauna and team for an absolutely gorgeous shoot day... Go watch #rockyaurranikipremkahani releasing tomorrow," wrote Sriti in her post. "P.S.: I WOULD WRITE THE WHOLE CAPTION IN CAPITALS BUT AM I THAT DHARMATIC? … oh cmon! This gives me license to be a little corny. I’m so sick with joy!!!," she added.

Check out Sriti Jha's Instagram post, below:

TV stars in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

As per the reports, some of the biggest stars of the Hindi television industry, including Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya, Arjit Taneja, Arjun Bijlani, and many others are set to make special appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Even though nothing much has been revealed about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's romantic drama, the latest updates suggest that they will appear at a crucial point in the narrative of the Karan Johar directorial. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is hitting the theatres across the globe on July 28, Friday.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 29: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enters top 5; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings drop