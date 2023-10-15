Sriti Jha roots for her BFF, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 runner-up Arjit Taneja; says 'Humara winner to ek hi hai'

Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja have been great friends since they were seen in Kumkum Bhagya. While they appeared on the daily soap, their characters Pragya and Purab were liked by the audience. The two have been supporting each other since. Arjit Taneja was recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and was the finalist along with Shiv Thakare, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James. He eventually emerged as the first runner-up on the show. To commemorate his achievement, Sriti posted a story, congratulating Arjit for his journey.

Sriti Jha vouches for friend Arjit Taneja on her social media handle

Today, the Saubhagyavati Bhava actress shared a selfie with her BFF Arjit Taneja vouching for giving tough competition to all the participants. She wrote, "Humara Winner toh ek hai @arjittaneja" with a trophy and heart emojis.

Take a look-

Before the finale, Arjit was surprised by Sriti Jha on a video call. In the video, Sriti can be seen congratulating Arjit on his journey on the show. The actress expressed that she is proud of her best friend and wants him to take home the trophy. Towards the end of the video, Sriti can be seen calling Arjit by the funny nickname 'Momo'. When asked about the nickname, Arjit revealed that his friends call him that because of his love for momos. This left everyone in amazement.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, Sriti also participated in season 12 of the show. Arjit Taneja became the first runner-up in the 13th season. They recently did a cameo in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 finale

The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 aired on October 14. Arjit Taneja and Shiv Thakare were seen delivering a rocking performance. The finale of the show had Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma, and Rashmeet Kaur. The semi-finals of the show had a twist of double elimination where Archana Gautam and Nyrra Banerji were evicted. Aishwarya Sharma could not perform the final task due to an injury. Dino James lifted the trophy of the show.

ALSO READ: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get clicked at Mumbai airport as they return from Goa vacay; Watch