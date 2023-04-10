Sriti Jha shares a throwback VIDEO of her Amsterdam vacation with Arjit Taneja and others

Popular actress Sriti Jha is not a new name in the industry. The talented actress has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time and enjoys a massive fan following. Sriti starred in several shows and won accolades for her exceptional performance. She impressed the viewers with her acting prowess and became a household name. Along with acting, Sriti is also famous for writing poems and she also loves spending time on art. The actress also loves to travel and often jets off on vacations.

Sriti Jha's new post:

A while ago, Sriti Jha traveled to Amsterdam with her former co-star and friend actor Arjit Taneja and other friends. The Kumkum Bhagya actress shared several snaps and videos from her fun vacation. A few hours ago, Sriti shared a throwback video from her Amsterdam vacation with her fans and followers. In this clip, we see small beautiful glimpses of her trip. Sharing this video on her Instagram handle, Sriti wrote, "Amsterdam with ‘em boys!!! #throwback #amsterdam."

Watch the video here-

Sriti Jha's professional life:

Not many know, but Sriti had auditioned for Disney Channel's serial ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’ when she was in college. She was picked up instantly by the makers and that gave a head start to her journey on the small screen. The show revolved around a group of four high school girls who formed a band. Sriti played the character of Malini Sharma and starred alongside actors like Jay Bhanushali, Maanvi Gagroo, Vikrant Massey and others.

Sriti later rose to fame after essaying the lead role in the hit show Kumkum Bhagya opposite Shabir Ahluwalia. The actress was a part of the show for a long time and was loved for her acting chops. Her on-screen chemistry with Shabir was loved by the viewers. The actress was also a part of the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Sriti was last seen in the star-studded show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

