Sriti Jha vacations in Paris; Here are 7 lesser known facts about the Kumkum Bhagya actress

Sriti Jha is one of the finest actresses of the television industry owing to her good looks and unique skills. She is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her as she keeps them updated about her whereabouts. The actress’ simplicity and down to earth attitude is something with which her fans connect with and therefore they adore her. She rose to fame after nailing her role in the daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya and after that she became the audience’s favourite. Recently, Sriti is holidaying in the city of love, Paris and is sharing glimpses from the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sriti shared an adorable picture where she can be seen posing happily Infront of the Eiffel Tower. In a long black jacket and cap, the actress looked adorable with her hair wide open. She captioned the post as, ‘She stood tall.’ As soon as she shared the picture, her fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. In one of the selfies shared by Sriti, we can spot Arjit Taneja and some other friends of the former posing with glasses of wine. Well, it looked like she celebrated her Christmas this year in Paris and it was a total blast.

7 lesser-known facts about Sriti Jha

Sriti’s acting start

Sriti embarked on her journey as an actress much before she made an appearance on the small screen. After her schooling, she had enrolled for an English (Hons) course in Sri Venkateswara College in Delhi (2004). She joined an English dramatics society called Verbum and in due course of time she was crowned as its President.

A Disney Beginning

Sriti had auditioned for Disney Channel's serial ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’ when she was in college. She was picked up instantly by the makers and that gave a head start to her journey on the small screen. The show revolved around a group of four high school girls who formed a band. Sriti played the character of Malini Sharma and starred alongside actors like Jay Bhanushali, Maanvi Gagroo, Vikrant Massey and others. The actress was rumoured to be involved with actor Vikrant, however, it turned out to be nothing more than a rumour.

Loves to travel

In many of her interviews, Sriti has revealed that she loves travelling. Well, it is quite evident as we scroll through her social media handle, we can see her pictures and videos from exotic locations.

Sriti is asexual

Sriti has always been very vocal about her sexuality. She made several appearances at a number of LGBTQA events where she has publicly spoken about being asexual and how people perceive it. In 2020, Sriti appeared at the Spoken Fest in Mumbai and proudly recited a poem called ‘I Am Asexual’, which was positively received.

Avid reader

Sriti is also an avid reader who manages to take out some time from her busy schedule to catch up on her reading. She keeps posting about books as she goes through them on her social media to keep her fans up to date.

Great co-star, greater friend

Sriti and Shabir Ahluwalia’s chemistry on Kumkum Bhagya is something the fans adore so much. Well, many don’t know that this on-screen pair shares a great bond at off-screen too. They enjoy a very healthy friendship which is quite evident via their social media handles as they keep catching up and share pictures with each other.

A dancer

Sriti is quite fond of the art of dancing. The actress has even appeared in the reality tv show Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan where her performances were praised. Recently, she appeared on the dance show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and impressed the audience with her dancing skills. Moreover, she also keeps on posting her dance videos on her Instagram handle.

About Sriti

Currently, Sriti Jha is in Paris and sharing breath-taking glimpses from the place. The actress never shies away to unleash her explorer self when it comes to visiting cities all across. On the work front, she has appeared in several TV shows including Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava and many more. However, she rose to fame after starring in Kumkum Bhagya of which she was a part for 8 years. Talking of adventure, we still can’t let go of the stunts that Sriti nailed in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Later to that, her amazing pick-ups on different dance forms in the reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, can neither go unnoticed. Well, we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for Sriti.