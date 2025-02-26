Sriti Jha’s Birthday: ‘Nobody like you,’ Arjit Taneja’s wish for ‘best human being ever’ melts hearts

Actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja share a special bond, both on and off-screen. Their chemistry in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye has been winning praise, but their real-life friendship is just as cherished by fans. On Sriti’s birthday, Arjit made sure to make the day extra special with a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to Instagram, Arjit Taneja shared a video featuring a series of snapshots of their memorable moments together. Along with the pictures, he wrote a touching caption calling Sriti his “best friend, family, co-star, actor, and most importantly, the best human being ever.” Expressing his gratitude, he added, “Thank you for being you and thank you for everything that you do. Nobody like you, love you.” The post concluded with a reference to Arjit's character in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, saying, “Bohot ho gaya drama, Virat can’t wait to bounce back.”

Check out Arjit Taneja's post below:

Fans were quick to shower love on the post, admiring their strong bond and undeniable chemistry. Many also appreciated Arjit’s sweet words, calling their friendship “pure goals.” One user wrote, "aww favorite pisces & scorpio duo. p.s. that first photo is so frame-worthy." "Love to see sriti from arjit pov, bestest duo," commented another.

Sriti Jha, who plays Amruta in the show, has been receiving widespread praise for her performance. Her on-screen pairing with Arjit has captivated audiences, making their off-screen moments even more special for fans. Their regular social media updates and unseen pictures continue to delight viewers, keeping the excitement alive both on and off the sets.

Workwise, Sriti made her acting debut in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, a teen drama. Later, she appeared in shows such as Shaurya Aur Suhani, Rakt Sambandh, Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava, and more. She earned a major breakthrough owing to her role as Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya, opposite Shabir Ahluwalia.