Sriti Jha's 'pride month' special saree look is all things elegant and classy; actress urges fans to be an 'ally'

As Pride Month has commenced, the world is celebrating and honoring the queer community. It is that time of the year when people celebrate self-acceptance and admiration for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Marking the same, Sriti Jha posted a photo wearing a Pride Month special saree and extended her heartfelt wishes to the queer people. Her outfit screamed elegance, and the simplicity she carried was so on-point.

It is no secret that Sriti Jha is known for her impressive fashion sense. However, the way she exudes confidence in ethnic ensembles is something beyond words. Well, let us decode her recent saree look.

Sriti Jha in hand-embroidered saree

On June 16, Sriti Jha took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her wearing a rainbow-colored saree. It featured symmetrical box designs, and the different colors of thread used added subtle contrast to the white saree, which looked pretty and classy at the same time.

Interestingly, Sriti's saree has a tricolor border, going perfectly well with the Pride Month vibe. The Kumkum Bhagya actress paired it with a red-colored blouse, lifting up her look to new heights.

Speaking of accessories, Sriti opted for white tassel earrings and chose a minimalistic route for her jewelry. Keeping the makeup natural, Sriti once again proved that beauty is all about elegance and confidence.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Don’t be a jerk, be an ally Happy Pride."

Have a look at the photo here:

Fans' reactions

Shortly after Sriti Jha posted her saree look photo on her official Instagram handle, the comment section began flooding with lovely reactions in no time. One of the fans wrote, "How can someone be so cute And how can everything be complete?" Another one mentioned, "Pretty both inside and outside. P.S.: That cat has main character personality."

For the unversed, Sriti Jha is currently seen in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye opposite Arjit Taneja. The show also stars Kishori Shahane and Pratiksha Honmukhe in significant roles.

