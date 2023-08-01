Sriti Jha's show Saubhagyavati Bhava renewed for another season; Amandeep Sidhu to continue her legacy

Amandeep Sidhu has confirmed her entry in the sequel of renowned TV show Dil Se Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava. The actress revealed that she has been cast as the lead in the show. Amandeep couldn’t hide excitement, and said that she is thrilled to be a part of the show that she used to watch with her family back in 2011. The first season of the show gained immense popularity back at the time. The show starred Sriti Jha, Karanvir Bohra, and Harshad Chopda in the lead role. Read on to know more.

Take a look at what Amandeep Sidhu has to say about her role

According to the Etimes report, Amandeep said, “Sriti is a senior actress and I have loved watching her show. I remember watching Saubhagyavati with my mom when it used to air in 2011. I feel so proud to have been chosen to play the lead role opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar”

She further stated that. “I have not taken a break after Chashni got over. The show was abruptly pulled off air, but that’s not new on TV. I continued giving auditions. TV show makers keep trying new things, but I feel now the audience does not have the patience for a product to establish a connection and that’s why they have moved to OTT platforms. In OTT, people watch one or two episodes of a show and move to something else if they don’t enjoy it. Similarly, I feel a viewer today does not have patience for a TV show either. They immediately watch something different if they are not happy with a show. Makers are trying good concepts today, but viewers need to be patient as well.”

See who’s playing the lead role with Amandeep Sidhu in the show

As per the sources, Dheeraj Dhoopar will play the lead role in the show's second season, while Amandeep will portray the role of his wife in the show. Kaaranvir Bohra is expected to appear in the second season as well.

Amandeep Sidhu’s success story

Work-wise, Amandeep started her career as a model and then appeared in a lead role as Purva Sinha in Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai. She made a breakthrough in her career while playing the role of Mahi Arora in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and then as Mannat Dhillon in Choti Sarrdaarni. Amandeep also made her appearance in Naagin 6.

