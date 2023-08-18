Steal Shraddha Arya's Rs. 4990 birthday outfit to turn heads on date nights; Here's how to get the look

Shraddha Arya, the actress who has captivated the audience with her acting prowess is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya. Besides her acting mettle, she has captivated her fans with her sartorial pics. Bright colors, fresh prints, and comfortable outfits best describe her sartorial choices. Whether it's western wear or traditional ethnic wear, Shraddha Arya gives the right reasons for fashion polices to talk about. Now, as the actress turned a year older yesterday, we kept a close look at her birthday outfit because we knew she won't disappoint her fans. So, let's delve into the details of her outfit which is affordable and super chic.

Shraddha Arya's birthday outfit

Shraddha Arya's dress is ideal to create a lasting first impression on a date night. The dress's unique design and artistic flair will undoubtedly elevate your self-assuredness, allowing you to own every moment of your date night. If you're captivated by this alluring ensemble, you're in luck. Head over to Zara and make the Rs. 4990 investment in your own style statement. The highlight of the ruffled mini dress is its straight neckline adorned with enchanting rose-like ruffles. Pair it with carefully chosen accessories and a dash of confidence, and you're ready to turn heads and make memories on your next date night.

Take a look at the outfit here:

To keep the focus on the dress, Shraddha kept her hair open and only wore earrings, no other accessories. To truly capture the essence of the outfit, thoughtful accessorizing is key. Opt for delicate jewelry pieces that complement the dress without overshadowing it. A pair of drop earrings and a dainty bracelet would be perfect. When it comes to footwear, strappy heels or elegant pumps would elongate your legs and enhance the overall allure of the ensemble.

How Shraddha Arya celebrated her birthday?

The actress shared glimpses of her birthday celebration with her fans. She shared pictures and videos of a bunch of flowers and a birthday note from her husband. There was also a video of her with her husband, and later, she uploaded pictures from her birthday dinner with her family. She received wishes from her industry colleagues and friends- Mouni Roy, Anjum Fakih, and Paras Kalnawat, among others.

