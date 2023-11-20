‘Still best team in the world’; Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, and others heartbroken after India’s WC final loss

The Men In Blue gave their best today but failed to lift the ICC World Cup Trophy. Given their performance, expectations were running high among Team India supporters. However, Australia defeated India by 6 wickets and lifted the ODI World Cup. Fans of Team India are heartbroken, and they took to social media to warm notes for the Men In Blue to lift up their spirits. Television celebrities Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and others showed the team their love.

Karran Kundrra believes 'you win some, you learn some'

Karan Kundrra took to his official Twitter handle and posted that he will continue his support for Team India. He wrote, "You win some you learn some..! forever #TeamIndia Forever Blue!! #INDvsAUS."

Rajiv Adatia thinks Indian Cricket Team made the World Cup worth watching

Rajiv Adatia posted a picture of the Men In Blue and wrote, "They Tried their best!!! They reached the Finals we should be proud of them!! The way the played this whole World Cup they champions in my eyes!! Well done boys you made the World Cup worth watching!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #teamindia"

Aly Goni's post

Aly Goni, who has been closely following the mattches posted a photo of the team with the caption, 'Bleeding Blue Forever'. He wrote along with the picture, "Still the best team in the world 🇮🇳"

Rahul Vaidya's current mood

Rahul Vaidya posted a photo that shows him upset, which he captioned as, 'Current mood (broken heart emoji).' In the next post, he wrote, "I had tears seeing Rohit Sharrma cry."

Kishwer Merchant posts video with her little one

Kishwer Merchant posted an adorable photo of her all dressed to show her support for Team India, and wrote, "when I asked him which team would win India or Australia , he said INDIA We love you team INDIA Thank You @suyyashrai for the video" The picture also features her little one in India jersey.

Rohit Bose Roy's message for Team India

Actor Rohit Bose Roy tweeted, "I don’t care if we lose today… we played like tigers all through. One bad day at the office unfortunately."

Nakuul Mehta's post

Nakuul Mehta, an ardent cricket lover also took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Just not our day. Still one of the greatest teams to have played for India. Proud to have backed them and followed their incredible journey. Also, it still hurts. A team this good will NOT be remembered as World Champions."

Rithvik Dhanjani and Abhishek Malhan shared videos to express how they feel.

