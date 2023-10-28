'Stop stringing 2 boys along, Abhishek is broken': Rajiv Adatia calls Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya 'liar'

Bigg Boss 17 has gotten a lot more spicer than ever. With the dramas and controversies brewing on the show, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's on-and-off relationship has got the audience gripped to their seats. In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, someone is about to enter the show that will change the brewing chemistry between Isha and Abhishek.

Rajiv Adatia who has been part of Bigg Boss 15 has been carefully watching the current Bigg Boss season. He feels bad for both the guys and is shocked to see Isha Malviya juggling the two.

Rajiv Adatia feels TERRIBLE after what Isha did to the two boys

Actor and model Rajiv Adatia recently posted tweets on his social media regarding the show's turnout when Isha and Abhishek Kumar along with the rest of the inmates welcomed a wild card Samarth Jurel, who happens to be Isha's current boyfriend.

The promo showed that after Abishek saw Samarth entering the show, he was crying non-stop on the show and Isha also came to console him.

On the other hand, Isha denies that Samarth is her current boyfriend. This came as a shock to the audience that Isha denies any relation to her current and ex-boyfriend but instead wants both of them in her life.

Rajiv feels the pain of Abhishek who has been trying hard to get Isha back and after Samarth comes to the show, his chances are less. The Bigg Boss 15 fame felt disgusted after what Isha did and wrote, "Isha has lied!! I’m sorry!! It’s terrible!! How can she say that she’s not dating him? Own up to it!! Stop stringing 2 boys along!! Very wrong!"

He even felt that Isha did wrong to Samrath Jurel denying any relation on national television. Rajiv tweeted, "I feel so sorry for Abhishek he’s broken! And feel sorry for Samarth also!! These boys should now play together!! What was she thinking? It’s beyond me!! This is WRONG!!!!!!!!!"

Take a glimpse at the tweets!

Even fans are calling Isha fake and saying that she needs to sort out her priorities. Abhishek is heartbroken and fans sympathize with him.

Bigg Boss 17 so far...

In Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan warned Abhishek to not find unnecessary ideas to start a fight. He even told Mannara Chopra not to get insecure when her sisters are mentioned and should be proud to be their sister. On the other hand,

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain need to play together. Salman Khan tells Vicky that his wife Ankita is playing an individual game and he should not harness her if he is also playing his way.

This week, Sonal Bisht, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Sanna Raees Khan, and Khanzaadi have been nominated for elimination.

