Sudha Chandran to play Nani in Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull, joins Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak

Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull is a new upcoming entertainment-based reality show wherein several celebrities would make guest appearances and entertain the viewers. Adding more excitement to this fun show is the entry of veteran actor Sudha Chandran. As the character of a nani who loves chaos, Sudha's performance promises to be a treat for viewers, who is all set to stir up some drama by pitting hosts Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Punit Pathak against each other.

Concept of Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull:

Combining the fiction and non-fiction genres, the upcoming show is premised on its hosts Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa essaying the role of brothers, who are competing for the grandmother's inheritance, while their neighbor played by Rubina Dilaik adds to the conundrum. The two brothers must prove themselves worthy of the endowment as they bring out the worst in the guests of the show by challenging them with games, pranks, and punishments. It will be worth it to see which brother triumphs in his effort to vex the guests and earn their grandmother's bequest.

Sudha Chandran talks about joining Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull:

Thrilled to be joining Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull, Sudha Chandran says, “As an actor, I have always sought out unique and challenging roles, and my character in 'Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' is no exception. I'm playing the role of an extravagant nani who loves chaos and pits her grandsons against each other has been an exciting journey for me. This show is a breath of fresh air with its fusion of fiction and non-fiction genres, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. This is my third association with COLORS and hence, I hope the audience enjoys watching it as much as I have enjoyed being a part of it.

Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull will premiere on the 15th April and the premiere episode is set to kick off with the entry of Bigg Boss 16 rivals, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Sumbul Touqeer and Arjun Bijlani will also hop on this unmissable rollercoaster of entertainment. Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull will air every day at 10:00 PM on Colors TV.

