Sudhanshu Pandey announced wrap of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar; Appreciates Arjun Bijlani and Armaan Malik

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment-based show that gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from various fictional shows, who compete against each other in several entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,' 'Imlie,' among others. The show premiered on 12 June 2022, and now it has come to an end. Sudhanshu Pandey recently shared a post where he announced the last shoot for the show and appreciated the host.

In the post shared by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, he is seen standing with Amaal Mallik and Arjun Bijlani who were the host of the show Ravivar with Star Parivaar. Sudhanshu Pandey is seen as the male lead in the popular daily soap Anupama and has been frequently seen on the show. the actor shared in the post that the reality is an entertainment-based show is about to come to an end. he shared in the captions, “ANDDD IT COMES TO AN END FINALLY!!! WHAT A BEAUTIFUL EXPERIENCE THIS HAS BEEN… A SPECIAL MENTION FOR THESE TWO ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTFUL HOSTS @arjunbijlani @amaal_mallik WHO LEAD THE #starparivaar GAME SHOW N MADE THIS A COMPLETE ENTERTAINMENT.. TALENTED , FUNNY , n AMAZING BEINGS. THANK YOU @starplus FOR THIS BRILLIANT EXPERIENCE”