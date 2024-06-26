Suhaagan Chudail: Apara Mehta reveals why she joined Nia Sharma starrer; says she was initially ‘skeptical’

Apara Mehta has recently become part of the star-studded cast of Suhaagan Chudail, a show that features Nia Sharma in the lead role. This move marks a significant shift in Mehta’s career. According to reports by Times Now, the seasoned actress was initially hesitant about joining the show, as it delves into the supernatural fantasy genre, a realm she has never explored before.

Despite her initial confusion and reservations, Mehta’s decision to embrace this new challenge highlights her willingness to step out of her comfort zone and take on diverse roles. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how she brings her unique talent to this intriguing new series.

Apara Mehta shares her initial experience before joining Suhaagan Chudail

Apara Mehta, widely recognized for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Tees Maar Khan, has recently taken on the character of Yogini Kapila in the supernatural fantasy series Suhaagan Chudail. Initially, Mehta was very skeptical about becoming a part of the show, as she had never ventured into the supernatural fantasy genre before.

However, after considering the opportunity, she decided to join the cast and has since expressed that she is thoroughly enjoying her experience. Working with the team and reuniting with Nia Sharma, who is a close friend, has made the transition smoother and more enjoyable for her.

Mehta mentioned that it was the extraordinary plotline of Suhaagan Chudail that ultimately convinced her to take the leap.

Now, as part of the show, Mehta is embracing new challenges and is excited to bring her character to life. Her enthusiasm and positive experience reflect her adaptability and passion for acting, even when stepping into unfamiliar territory. Fans are eager to see how she will portray this new and intriguing role.

Take a look at Apara Mehta's post:

Upcoming track in Suhaagan Chudail

The show is heading into an exciting wedding track, featuring the union of Nishigandha (played by Nia Sharma) and Moksh (played by Zayn Ibad Khan). Concurrently, Deeya (portrayed by Debchandrima Singha Roy) makes efforts to protect Moksh from Nishigandha's sinister plot to sacrifice him for immortality.

The forthcoming wedding scenes promise to be visually stunning, with characters dressed in elegant black and gold outfits, while Deeya stands out in a striking red wedding dress. In a related storyline, Deeya discovers Nishigandha's history and learns about her plan to sacrifice Moksh on their wedding night.

About Apara Mehta

Apara Mehta is an Indian television and Bollywood actress, celebrated for her supporting role as Savita Mansukh Virani in the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She recently appeared in the show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii on Sony Entertainment Television, where she portrays Ketki Awasthi, the mother-in-law of the female protagonist played by Anjali Tatrari. In this show, she also reunites on screen with her ex-husband Darshan Jariwala after a long break.

